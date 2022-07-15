Start Reading Now

July book club selections

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
THURS 21, 3 P.M.
Mary Anne Saves the Day, by Ann M. Martin
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Butterfield Book Club
MON 25, 7 P.M.
The Luminaries, by Eleanor Catton
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club
THU 28, 7:30 p.m.
A Piece of the World, by Christina Baker Kline
Location varies
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

