Start Reading Now

By Staff |
July book club selections
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
THURS 21, 3 P.M.
Mary Anne Saves the Day, by Ann M. Martin
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 25, 7 P.M.
The Luminaries, by Eleanor Catton
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Beacon Book Club
THU 28, 7:30 p.m.
A Piece of the World, by Christina Baker Kline
Location varies
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
