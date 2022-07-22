State Awards $38 Million for Farmland

Protects 768 acres in Hudson Valley

New York State announced on Monday (July 18) that it has awarded $38 million to 40 projects to protect 11,772 acres of farmland.

The grants included $6.4 million to preserve 768 acres in the Mid-Hudson Valley, including three to the Dutchess Land Conservancy: $924,000 for 187 acres for equine use at Cedar Ridge Farm; $1.46 million for 144 acres at Obercreek Farm in Wappingers Falls; and $615,000 for 109 acres at Primrose Hill Farm in Staatsburg for agroforestry.

The grants also included $2 million to the Westchester Land Trust to protect 128 acres on Ryder Farm in Brewster for agroforestry and $1.4 million to the Town of Warwick for 200 acres on Astorino Farm.