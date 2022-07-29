Philipstown Obituaries

Dorothy Gordon (1923-2022)

Dorothy A. Gordon, 99, of Cold Spring, died July 23 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born March 20, 1923, in New York City, the daughter of Richard and Catherine (Fahey) Hughes.

Dorothy was an independent woman, working in New York City for Dukes Moving and Express while living in the Bronx for 85 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. While she was in the Bronx, she would often visit the “country” to see her daughters and their families.

She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Kearns (Billy) and Catherine McDermott (Tommy), both of Cold Spring; and her grandchildren: Leanne Kearns, John Kearns, Laura Kearns, Caelan McDermott and Ciara McDermott.

She was the last surviving of nine siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 28 at Saint Barnabas Church in the Bronx, with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Queens.

Helen Livermore (1933-2022)

Helen V. Livermore, 99, of Marlboro, and formerly of Philipstown, died July 25 at Elant of Fishkill.

She was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Peekskill, the daughter of James and Bertha (Rose) Warren. Helen lived in Garrison and Cold Spring during her childhood. She was a member of the Hopewell Senior Citizens, where she lived for 25 years before her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She married Keith Livermore, who died before her.

Helen is survived by her children, Sherilyn Carozza, Jeffrey Livermore (Dawn), Maureen Johnson (Mark Biyou) and Gregory Livermore; her grandchildren: Joseph (Luna) Carozza, Sherry Genet (Dante Kibe), Stacey Livermore, Katie McKeown (Hunter), Keith Livermore, Brent Hadley (Sally Anne) and Christine Hadley.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Amber D’Amico, Vinnie Carozza, Nicholas Carozza, Rocco Carozza, Bella Carozza, Giulia Carozza, Ella Rose Genet, Lola Belle Genet, Madison Hadley, Jamie Lynn Hadley, Noah Hadley, Charlie McKeown and Blake McKeown; and her great-great-grandchildren, Chase D’Amico, Millie D’Amico, Sara Grace and Julianne Hadley.

Two of her sons, Keith Livermore and James Livermore, died before her, as did a grandson, Matthew Hadley.