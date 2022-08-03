Extreme Temps Expected Thursday

Philipstown will open Town Hall as cooling center

New York State on Wednesday (Aug. 3) warned residents to prepare for high heat and humidity on Thursday and Friday.

Heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories.

Official cooling centers include the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison (open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday) and Butterfield Library in Cold Spring (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days). The Town of Philipstown also said it will open Town Hall at 238 Main St. as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry, red skin; a rapid pulse; rapid and shallow breathing; a body temperature higher than 105 degrees; and/or loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.