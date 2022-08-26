Butterflies and Blooms (Photos)

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

To close out a weeklong celebration on Aug. 13, Stony Kill Farm in Wappingers Falls offered hayrides, henna on hands, music from The Big Band Sound (a 20-piece jazz orchestra) and plenty of delights for young visitors.

