To close out a weeklong celebration on Aug. 13, Stony Kill Farm in Wappingers Falls offered hayrides, henna on hands, music from The Big Band Sound (a 20-piece jazz orchestra) and plenty of delights for young visitors.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2022/08/26/butterflies-and-blooms-photos/)
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
