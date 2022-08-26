Lofts at Beacon Expansion Going to Planning Board

Mixed-use project is in Fishkill Creek zone

The Beacon City Council voted Aug. 15 to send a proposal to expand the Lofts at Beacon apartment complex to the Planning Board for environmental review.

The two-story building would include 28 one-bedroom lofts and 30,000 square feet of commercial studios. City code requires the council to approve the conceptual plans for proposals in the Fishkill Creek development zone, while the Planning Board is responsible for reviewing the architectural, engineering and other details.

The proposal also includes a 95-space parking lot and a section of the Fishkill Creek Greenway and Heritage Trail.