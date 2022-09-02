The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Hub 5K and Fun Run
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. Bandstand
845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org
The 5K run or walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Register online or at event. Cost: $10 or $40
SAT 3
Community Day
COLD SPRING
4 – 8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringny.gov
Enjoy a DJ, balloons, merchant tables and a pie contest (drop off entries before 4 p.m.). The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks have been canceled because of dry conditions.
SAT 3
Labor Day Celebration
WEST POINT
8:30 p.m. Trophy Point
845-938-2617 | westpointband.com
The conclusion of the academy’s summer music series will include the Hellcats, the West Point Band and the Benny Havens Band, accompanied by cannon fire and fireworks. The rain date is SUN 4. Free
SAT 10
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans, artists and craftspeople will present their work. There will also be live music.
SAT 10
Annual Lawn Party
GARRISON
4 p.m. Sloan Estate
61 Lisburne Lane | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This benefit for the Putnam History Museum will include guided tours of the 1864 mansion, as well as music by the Todd Londagin Quintet, a brief historical presentation and a visit from an actor portraying railroad magnate Samuel Sloan (1817-1907). Register online. Cost: $60 to $250
SAT 10
Raise the Rake
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
This live auction and dance will include dinner, drinks and music by Bennet Konesni. Cost: $50
SUN 11
9/11 Service
CARMEL
8:45 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services
112 Old Route 6
Members of the Putnam County Youth Court Program will read the names of those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
SUN 11
9/11 Service
BEACON
11 a.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
The commemoration at the Elks’ lawn memorial will honor people impacted by the attacks.
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 7
Encephalon Extraordinary
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Via Zoom
Hosted by the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center, this will be the first session of an online writing workshop for neuro-divergent teens and young adults led by Harmon dot aut. Email [email protected] to register. Free
SUN 11
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
Noon – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler will share what admissions officers seek out and how to tell your unique story. Registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 3
Farm Project
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
collaborativeconcepts.org
Collaborative Concepts will present work by 35 sculptors at this annual exhibit. A reception is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. with music by the Kvasova Folk Singing Group and the Bert Rechtschaffer Trio. Daily through Oct. 30.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Planet Rainbow Sparkles | Jagbot
BEACON
3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | clutter.co
The sixth installment of this group show, which opens from 3 – 6 p.m., will feature hundreds of pieces by more than 90 artists. It will be followed by an opening from 6 – 9 p.m. for a solo show by Jagbot. Through Oct. 7.
SAT 10
Natural Order
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Sarah Heitmeyer’s ceramics and Scott Lerman’s photo-based prints (such as below) will be on view. Through Sept. 25.
SAT 10
Linda Lauro-Lazin | Robyn Ellenbogen | Melissa Schlobohm
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Lauro-Lazin’s Terra Incognita v. 2 will be on view in Gallery 1; Emergent Patterns by Ellenbogen (with metalpoint drawings, a 12th-century technique) in Gallery 2; and Schlobohm’s Glow Show in the Beacon Room. Through Oct. 2.
CHAMBER FESTIVAL
SAT 3
Emerson String Quartet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel’s inaugural Chamber Music Festival kicks off with the nine-time Grammy winners performing a program that will include works by Ravel and Beethoven. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)
MON 5
Chamber Music on the Lawn
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The festival continues with a concert of works for clarinet quintets by Brahms and Mozart. Cost: $65 ($25 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)
SAT 10
Schubert’s Trout Quintet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
This concert will include compositions for piano quintets by Schubert and Vaughan-Williams. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)
SUN 11
Family Concert
GARRISON
11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The final program will include works by Bach, Gershwin, Deak BB Wolf, Dohanyi and Schubert. A guided tour of the Boscobel house is included. Cost: $45 ($25 ages 4 to 18, discount for members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 7, FRI 9, SUN 11. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 3
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kerri Louise, Joe DeVito and Shaun Eli will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 4
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also THURS 8, SAT 10. Cost: $10 to $95
THURS 8
Ultimate Variety Show
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards, who have been performing together for 37 years, will portray singers such as Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Sonny and Cher, Dolly Parton, Bette Midler and Neil Diamond. Cost: $32.50 to $45
FRI 9
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
During the first night of this 16th annual competition, in which audience members choose which plays advance to the next round, the first five of 15 plays will debut. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. See the website for each day’s lineup. Cost: $20
FRI 9
Venus in Pisces
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Abby Feldman’s comedy “date night” showcases her stand-up and musical talents. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 9
Hearts of the Hollow
CARMEL
8 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
heartsofthehollow.com
Patricia White’s musical, which is based on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and will be performed at the newly restored Whipple-Feeley Chapel, will feature music by the Prague Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. Continues weekends through Oct. 31.
Cost: $5
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The monthly storytelling series will feature Karen Faith, Ivy Eisenberg, Wes Hazard, Kambri Crews, Bryan Berlin and Christian Finnegan. Cost: $20 ($10 streaming)
TALKS & TOURS
WED 7
Money Smart for Older Adults
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Heather Ohlson will discuss identity theft, financial management and disaster prep.
MUSIC
SAT 3
The Macs
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. J. Murphy’s
184 Main St. | jmurphysonmain.com
Mike Marissa and Mr. Mac will perform.
FRI 9
Bob Malone
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The keyboardist will perform bluesy rock from his latest release, Good People. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 10
NashSkill
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Factoria | 5 John Walsh Boulevard
nashskill.com
The fifth annual festival will have continuous live music and food for sale. Free
SAT 10
Open Book
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This family concert by duo Michele and Rick Gedney will feature music from their forthcoming release and other favorites. Free
SAT 10
Jen Baker and William Lang
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The trombonists will perform a new composition, “Waves,” as part of the closing of Randy Gibson’s Infinite Structures.
SAT 10
After the Rain
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will launch its 28th season with a program at Aquinas Hall that include works by Beethoven, Judith Weir and Christopher Theofanidis. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 10
Paper Sun
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform the hits of Traffic. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Pete Donnelly Combo
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The trio will perform music from their album, Perpetual Tryst. Harrison Manning will open. Cost: $10
SUN 11
The Hoot
COLD SPRING
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Spend an afternoon with local musicians who will entertain, inspire and delight at this annual festival.
SUN 11
Verona String Quartet and JIJI
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The quartet’s program with the guitarist will include works by Albeniz and Bjornsson; Beethoven’s Quartet No. 1; and pieces by Dyens, Boccherini and Paganini. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 11
Steve Tannen
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter, known as half of The Weepies, will perform solo. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
TUES 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
School Board
Cold Spring
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 8
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com