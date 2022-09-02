The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Hub 5K and Fun Run

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. Bandstand

845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org

The 5K run or walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Register online or at event. Cost: $10 or $40

SAT 3

Community Day

COLD SPRING

4 – 8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringny.gov

Enjoy a DJ, balloons, merchant tables and a pie contest (drop off entries before 4 p.m.). The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks have been canceled because of dry conditions.

SAT 3

Labor Day Celebration

WEST POINT

8:30 p.m. Trophy Point

845-938-2617 | westpointband.com

The conclusion of the academy’s summer music series will include the Hellcats, the West Point Band and the Benny Havens Band, accompanied by cannon fire and fireworks. The rain date is SUN 4. Free

SAT 10

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans, artists and craftspeople will present their work. There will also be live music.

SAT 10

Annual Lawn Party

GARRISON

4 p.m. Sloan Estate

61 Lisburne Lane | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This benefit for the Putnam History Museum will include guided tours of the 1864 mansion, as well as music by the Todd Londagin Quintet, a brief historical presentation and a visit from an actor portraying railroad magnate Samuel Sloan (1817-1907). Register online. Cost: $60 to $250

SAT 10

Raise the Rake

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

This live auction and dance will include dinner, drinks and music by Bennet Konesni. Cost: $50

SUN 11

9/11 Service

CARMEL

8:45 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services

112 Old Route 6

Members of the Putnam County Youth Court Program will read the names of those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

SUN 11

9/11 Service

BEACON

11 a.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

The commemoration at the Elks’ lawn memorial will honor people impacted by the attacks.

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 7

Encephalon Extraordinary

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Via Zoom

Hosted by the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center, this will be the first session of an online writing workshop for neuro-divergent teens and young adults led by Harmon dot aut. Email [email protected] to register. Free

SUN 11

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

Noon – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler will share what admissions officers seek out and how to tell your unique story. Registration required.

VISUAL ART

SAT 3

Farm Project

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

collaborativeconcepts.org

Collaborative Concepts will present work by 35 sculptors at this annual exhibit. A reception is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. with music by the Kvasova Folk Singing Group and the Bert Rechtschaffer Trio. Daily through Oct. 30.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Planet Rainbow Sparkles | Jagbot

BEACON

3 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | clutter.co

The sixth installment of this group show, which opens from 3 – 6 p.m., will feature hundreds of pieces by more than 90 artists. It will be followed by an opening from 6 – 9 p.m. for a solo show by Jagbot. Through Oct. 7.

SAT 10

Natural Order

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Sarah Heitmeyer’s ceramics and Scott Lerman’s photo-based prints (such as below) will be on view. Through Sept. 25.



SAT 10

Linda Lauro-Lazin | Robyn Ellenbogen | Melissa Schlobohm

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Lauro-Lazin’s Terra Incognita v. 2 will be on view in Gallery 1; Emergent Patterns by Ellenbogen (with metalpoint drawings, a 12th-century technique) in Gallery 2; and Schlobohm’s Glow Show in the Beacon Room. Through Oct. 2.

CHAMBER FESTIVAL

SAT 3

Emerson String Quartet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel’s inaugural Chamber Music Festival kicks off with the nine-time Grammy winners performing a program that will include works by Ravel and Beethoven. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)

MON 5

Chamber Music on the Lawn

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The festival continues with a concert of works for clarinet quintets by Brahms and Mozart. Cost: $65 ($25 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)

SAT 10

Schubert’s Trout Quintet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

This concert will include compositions for piano quintets by Schubert and Vaughan-Williams. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)

SUN 11

Family Concert

GARRISON

11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The final program will include works by Bach, Gershwin, Deak BB Wolf, Dohanyi and Schubert. A guided tour of the Boscobel house is included. Cost: $45 ($25 ages 4 to 18, discount for members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 7, FRI 9, SUN 11. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 3

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kerri Louise, Joe DeVito and Shaun Eli will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 4

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also THURS 8, SAT 10. Cost: $10 to $95

THURS 8

Ultimate Variety Show

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards, who have been performing together for 37 years, will portray singers such as Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Sonny and Cher, Dolly Parton, Bette Midler and Neil Diamond. Cost: $32.50 to $45





FRI 9

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

During the first night of this 16th annual competition, in which audience members choose which plays advance to the next round, the first five of 15 plays will debut. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. See the website for each day’s lineup. Cost: $20

FRI 9

Venus in Pisces

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Abby Feldman’s comedy “date night” showcases her stand-up and musical talents. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





FRI 9

Hearts of the Hollow

CARMEL

8 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

heartsofthehollow.com

Patricia White’s musical, which is based on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and will be performed at the newly restored Whipple-Feeley Chapel, will feature music by the Prague Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. Continues weekends through Oct. 31.

Cost: $5

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The monthly storytelling series will feature Karen Faith, Ivy Eisenberg, Wes Hazard, Kambri Crews, Bryan Berlin and Christian Finnegan. Cost: $20 ($10 streaming)

TALKS & TOURS

WED 7

Money Smart for Older Adults

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Heather Ohlson will discuss identity theft, financial management and disaster prep.

MUSIC

SAT 3

The Macs

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. J. Murphy’s

184 Main St. | jmurphysonmain.com

Mike Marissa and Mr. Mac will perform.

FRI 9

Bob Malone

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The keyboardist will perform bluesy rock from his latest release, Good People. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 10

NashSkill

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Factoria | 5 John Walsh Boulevard

nashskill.com

The fifth annual festival will have continuous live music and food for sale. Free

SAT 10

Open Book

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This family concert by duo Michele and Rick Gedney will feature music from their forthcoming release and other favorites. Free

SAT 10

Jen Baker and William Lang

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The trombonists will perform a new composition, “Waves,” as part of the closing of Randy Gibson’s Infinite Structures.

SAT 10

After the Rain

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will launch its 28th season with a program at Aquinas Hall that include works by Beethoven, Judith Weir and Christopher Theofanidis. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 10

Paper Sun

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform the hits of Traffic. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 10

Pete Donnelly Combo

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The trio will perform music from their album, Perpetual Tryst. Harrison Manning will open. Cost: $10

SUN 11

The Hoot

COLD SPRING

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Spend an afternoon with local musicians who will entertain, inspire and delight at this annual festival.

SUN 11

Verona String Quartet and JIJI

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The quartet’s program with the guitarist will include works by Albeniz and Bjornsson; Beethoven’s Quartet No. 1; and pieces by Dyens, Boccherini and Paganini. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 11

Steve Tannen

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter, known as half of The Weepies, will perform solo. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

TUES 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

School Board

Cold Spring

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 8

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com