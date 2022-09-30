Man Arrested in Putnam Valley After Chase

Sheriff and local agencies assist NYPD

A Bronx man was arrested in Putnam Valley on Monday (Sept. 26) after a chase along the Taconic State Parkway.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said it was alerted just before 5 p.m. that a suspect in a “shooting incident” in New York City was fleeing north on the Taconic State Parkway, with officers from the Yorktown Police Department in pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle exited at Pudding Street and was found empty in a private driveway on Lake Shore Drive. Soon after, Shyvarie Hernandez, 40, was arrested and charged with fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, the Sheriff’s Department said. Hernandez was released until his next appearance in Putnam Valley Court.

The Sheriff’s Department later clarified that Hernandez was not wanted in the shooting incident, but that the NYPD had been looking for the car he was driving.