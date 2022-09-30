The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Twin Forts Day
FORT MONTGOMERY
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery
690 Route 9W | parks.ny.gov
Commemorate the 245th anniversary of the battle for Forts Montgomery and Clinton. Reenactors will bring to life the dramatic defense of the forts with cannon firings and military drills. There will also be a demonstration of camp life and children’s activities.
SAT 1
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Enjoy music, hayrides, pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, as well as visits with the animals. Free
SUN 2
Heritage Applefest
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Enjoy music, storytelling, demonstrations of cider-pressing and apple-preserving, games and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger)
THURS 6
Dutchess Executive Arts Awards
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Keepsake at The Academy
33-35 Academy St. | artsmidhudson.org
Arts Mid-Hudson will present its 36th annual awards, which this year includes violinist Gwen Laster of Beacon (below), who is being recognized as the individual artist winner. The other 10 honorees include Joseph Bertolozzi’s Bridge Music for art in public places and the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory in Poughkeepsie for arts in education. Cost: $130
THURS 6
I Am Beacon Gala
BEACON
6 p.m. The Roundhouse
2 E. Main St. | iambeacon.org
The nonprofit will celebrate its 10th year with awards, food and drink and a performance by The Costellos. Cost: $85
SAT 8
Rascal’s Craft & Flea Market
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
Find artisan wares and treasures. Parking is $7. Free
SAT 8
Market Day Crafts Fair
FISHKILL
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead
504 Route 9
fishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Take a tour of the museum, enjoy seasonal refreshments and find a showcase of local craft-makers. The rain date is SUN 9. Free
SAT 8
Open House
CARMEL
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Putnam Humane Society
68 Old Route 6 | 845-225-7777
puthumane.org
Bring a can of dog or cat food to donate and meet the dogs and cats looking for homes. The Cadillac Brothers will perform.
VISUAL ART
SAT 1
Faces of Beacon
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This group show of portraits will celebrate Beacon’s diversity. Through Nov. 12.
SAT 1
Matter of Fact
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Thornton Willis’ paintings and Bix Lye’s sculptures will be on exhibit through Nov. 6.
TUES 4
Club Draw
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/clubdrawbeacon
After a hiatus during the pandemic shutdown, the club returned over the summer and is meeting on the first Tuesday of each month for a night of drawing, conversation, creative scheming and music. Bring a sketchbook and a drawing utensil. Free
FRI 7
Martee Levi
COLD SPRING
6 – 8:30 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
In Syncopated, Levi will share recent paintings created in response to the rhythm and movement of New Orleans jazz. Through Oct. 30.
SAT 8
Gilardi Study Day
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Christian Rattemeyer, Elena Re, Elizabeth Mangini and Teresa Kittler will discuss Piero Gilardi, whose work is on display at the museum through Jan. 9. Register online. Cost: $5 (students free)
SAT 8
Bon Appetit
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
In this group show, artists Monica Battles, Dorene Battles, Vivian Berry, Kate Hoekstra, Michael Garland, Nora Roberto, Kalpna Hamilton and Jacqueline N. O’Malley-Satz interpret the phrase. Through Nov. 19.
SAT 8
Jayoung Yoon
GARRISON
2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, on view through Nov. 6.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Belief in a Disenchanted World
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This two-person exhibit will include paintings by Kadar Brock and alabaster sculptures by Lee Hunter. Through Dec. 10.
SAT 8
American Impressionists
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Deborah Cotrone, Gary Fifer and Marguerite Takvorian will share their work in this group show on view through Nov. 27.
SAT 8
Words Unbound
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Work by more than 20 artists inspired by the printed word was chosen for this exhibit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the library. Through Nov. 27.
SAT 8
John DeMarco | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
DeMarco’s paintings and mixed media works explore existential references. A group show will fill Gallery 2 and the Beacon Room will feature work by Rob Boryk, Jason Laney, Sarah Fox, Sydney Ruckdeschel, Eileen Sackman and BJ Watson. Through Nov. 6.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 1
Basketball Clinic
BEACON
11 a.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-522-2991
The players and coaches of the BHS boys’ varsity team will run this 90-minute skills clinic for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade. Continues weekly through October. Donations welcome to benefit the team. Free
SUN 2
Fungus Among Us
CORNWALL
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Study mushrooms during this family nature walk. Cost: $10 ($8 children, discounts for members)
THURS 6
Book Page Pumpkins
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make and take home a Halloween craft using pages from books. Register online.
SAT 8
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children and families are invited to take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make early-American-style clay pots. Cost: $24 ($13 children)
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 7
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Read work from any genre for five minutes or come to listen at this literary open mic. Registration is full to read, but there will a sign-up at the door. Masks are required. Free
FRI 7
A Trip to Mars
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of its Silent Film Series, which returns to in-person viewing, the library will screen this 1918 silent science fiction and fantasy tale made in Denmark. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment. Free
FRI 7
CP2 Series Readers Theatre
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Players will alternate the readings of two plays, Admissions and The Niceties. Also SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 8
Comedy Variety Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Serious Comedy Theatre will perform stand-up and skits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 9
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Karen Bergreen, Shaun Eli and Jon Fisch will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 1
Immigration: An American History
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carl Bon Tempo will discuss his book, which draws on stories from colonial times to the present, to show how immigrants have shaped our nation.
SUN 2
Julia Phillips
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author of Disappearing Earth, a finalist in 2019 for the National Book Award, will read as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free
TUES 4
Online Privacy and Your Data
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to secure your personal information and data and protect your privacy.
WED 5
Writing Workshop
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Susan Wallach will use the Amherst Writers and Artists method to lead a workshop about taking inspiration from nature. Cost: $65 ($60 members)
WED 5
Come Write In
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This weekly writer’s workshop is open to anyone working on or starting a project. Register online.
THURS 6
Inner Resources for Collective Action in Climate Chaos
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this webinar, Jamie Bristow, co-director of the Mindfulness Initiative, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, a founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss how to be compassionate and present as we move into an era of climate consequences.
SAT 8
The Stone Chambers of Mead Farm
CARMEL
10 a.m. Mead Farm
1090 Route 52 | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about three mysterious areas of the landscape and hypotheses about how they came to be during this hike organized by the Putnam History Museum. Register online. Cost: $15
MUSIC
SAT 1
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org
Performers will include Sisters in Spirit of the Hudson Valley, The New Stars of Harmony, Andreas Humpert, the Mid-Hudson Chinese Christian Church Choir, Tashan Pearse and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Praise Dance Team. Cost: $20 ($15 students, seniors, military)
SAT 1
String Busters
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Ed Spallina will play acoustic Americana and bluegrass in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20
SAT 1
Daniel Kelly Jazz Trio
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The pianist and composer will perform with his band as part of the Depot’s cabaret series. Cost: $25
SAT 1
Matt Mitchell, Kim Cass & Kate Gentile
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | mattkimkate.bpt.me
As part of the Eluysium Furnace Works series, the contemporary musicians will play compositions and perform improvisational works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 1
Royal Scam
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Steely Dan tribute band will perform the band’s hits and crowd pleasers. Cost: $27.50 to $39.55
SAT 1
Stephane Wrembel & Django Experiment
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will perform Shades of Django. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 1
Bad Tide
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The surf and garage rock band will play with Trauma Cat.
SUN 2
Song of the Quarry
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812
visitmanitoga.org
Shakuhachi players Thomas Ryuraku Hack, Adam Robinson, and Nora Noraku Suggs will perform traditional and experimental compositions inspired by the Quarry Pool and the trails. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SUN 2
Organ Dedication
GARRISON
3 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
Craig Williams of the West Point Cadet Chapel will perform an international program during the ceremony.
SUN 2
Parker String Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The program by Daniel Chong (violin), Ken Hamao (violin), Jessica Bodner (viola) and Kee-Hyun Kim (cello) will include works by Caroline Shaw, György Ligeti and Beethoven. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 2
Liz Callaway
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Broadway singer and actress will perform her hits from popular movies and shows as part of the Depot’s cabaret series. Cost: $25
MON 3
Lee Odom Group
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Odom will perform with Alexis Marcelo, Gervis Myles and Bryce Collinswill as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
THURS 6
Rob Scheps Core-tet
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
chapelrestoration.org
The tenor sax player will perform with his band. Cost: $25
FRI 7
Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The concert will feature music from ’80s performers such as Pat Benatar, Styx, Foreigner and Joan Jett. Cost: $40 to $60
FRI 7
Tony Trischka and Robot Plane
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This newly formed bluegrass band (with a touch of Celtic and Americana) includes Trischka (banjo), Jared Engel (bass), Jacob Joliff (mandolin) and Hannah Read (vocals). Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 8
Steve Forbert & The New Renditions
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The five-piece band will perform folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 8
Chris Cochrane and John Thayer
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The duo will perform music from its new release, Excavation.
SUN 9
WeeFree Strings
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
chapelrestoration.org
The Afro-Modernist group includes violist and composer Melanie Dyer, violinists Charles Burnham and Gwen Laster, cellist Alexander Waterman, bassist Ken Filiano and percussionist Michael Wimberly. Donations welcome. Free
CIVIC
TUES 4
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 5
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 6
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com