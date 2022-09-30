The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Twin Forts Day

FORT MONTGOMERY

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery

690 Route 9W | parks.ny.gov

Commemorate the 245th anniversary of the battle for Forts Montgomery and Clinton. Reenactors will bring to life the dramatic defense of the forts with cannon firings and military drills. There will also be a demonstration of camp life and children’s activities.

SAT 1

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Enjoy music, hayrides, pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, as well as visits with the animals. Free

SUN 2

Heritage Applefest

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Enjoy music, storytelling, demonstrations of cider-pressing and apple-preserving, games and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger)

THURS 6

Dutchess Executive Arts Awards

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Keepsake at The Academy

33-35 Academy St. | artsmidhudson.org

Arts Mid-Hudson will present its 36th annual awards, which this year includes violinist Gwen Laster of Beacon (below), who is being recognized as the individual artist winner. The other 10 honorees include Joseph Bertolozzi’s Bridge Music for art in public places and the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory in Poughkeepsie for arts in education. Cost: $130

THURS 6

I Am Beacon Gala

BEACON

6 p.m. The Roundhouse

2 E. Main St. | iambeacon.org

The nonprofit will celebrate its 10th year with awards, food and drink and a performance by The Costellos. Cost: $85

SAT 8

Rascal’s Craft & Flea Market

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

Find artisan wares and treasures. Parking is $7. Free

SAT 8

Market Day Crafts Fair

FISHKILL

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead

504 Route 9

fishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Take a tour of the museum, enjoy seasonal refreshments and find a showcase of local craft-makers. The rain date is SUN 9. Free

SAT 8

Open House

CARMEL

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Putnam Humane Society

68 Old Route 6 | 845-225-7777

puthumane.org

Bring a can of dog or cat food to donate and meet the dogs and cats looking for homes. The Cadillac Brothers will perform.

VISUAL ART

SAT 1

Faces of Beacon

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This group show of portraits will celebrate Beacon’s diversity. Through Nov. 12.

SAT 1

Matter of Fact

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Thornton Willis’ paintings and Bix Lye’s sculptures will be on exhibit through Nov. 6.

TUES 4

Club Draw

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/clubdrawbeacon

After a hiatus during the pandemic shutdown, the club returned over the summer and is meeting on the first Tuesday of each month for a night of drawing, conversation, creative scheming and music. Bring a sketchbook and a drawing utensil. Free

FRI 7

Martee Levi

COLD SPRING

6 – 8:30 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

In Syncopated, Levi will share recent paintings created in response to the rhythm and movement of New Orleans jazz. Through Oct. 30.

SAT 8

Gilardi Study Day

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Christian Rattemeyer, Elena Re, Elizabeth Mangini and Teresa Kittler will discuss Piero Gilardi, whose work is on display at the museum through Jan. 9. Register online. Cost: $5 (students free)

SAT 8

Bon Appetit

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

In this group show, artists Monica Battles, Dorene Battles, Vivian Berry, Kate Hoekstra, Michael Garland, Nora Roberto, Kalpna Hamilton and Jacqueline N. O’Malley-Satz interpret the phrase. Through Nov. 19.

SAT 8

Jayoung Yoon

GARRISON

2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, on view through Nov. 6.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Belief in a Disenchanted World

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This two-person exhibit will include paintings by Kadar Brock and alabaster sculptures by Lee Hunter. Through Dec. 10.

SAT 8

American Impressionists

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Deborah Cotrone, Gary Fifer and Marguerite Takvorian will share their work in this group show on view through Nov. 27.

SAT 8

Words Unbound

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Work by more than 20 artists inspired by the printed word was chosen for this exhibit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the library. Through Nov. 27.

SAT 8

John DeMarco | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

DeMarco’s paintings and mixed media works explore existential references. A group show will fill Gallery 2 and the Beacon Room will feature work by Rob Boryk, Jason Laney, Sarah Fox, Sydney Ruckdeschel, Eileen Sackman and BJ Watson. Through Nov. 6.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 1

Basketball Clinic

BEACON

11 a.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-522-2991

The players and coaches of the BHS boys’ varsity team will run this 90-minute skills clinic for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade. Continues weekly through October. Donations welcome to benefit the team. Free

SUN 2

Fungus Among Us

CORNWALL

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Study mushrooms during this family nature walk. Cost: $10 ($8 children, discounts for members)

THURS 6

Book Page Pumpkins

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make and take home a Halloween craft using pages from books. Register online.

SAT 8

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children and families are invited to take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make early-American-style clay pots. Cost: $24 ($13 children)

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 7

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Read work from any genre for five minutes or come to listen at this literary open mic. Registration is full to read, but there will a sign-up at the door. Masks are required. Free

FRI 7

A Trip to Mars

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of its Silent Film Series, which returns to in-person viewing, the library will screen this 1918 silent science fiction and fantasy tale made in Denmark. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment. Free

FRI 7

CP2 Series Readers Theatre

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Players will alternate the readings of two plays, Admissions and The Niceties. Also SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 8

Comedy Variety Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Serious Comedy Theatre will perform stand-up and skits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 9

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Karen Bergreen, Shaun Eli and Jon Fisch will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 1

Immigration: An American History

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carl Bon Tempo will discuss his book, which draws on stories from colonial times to the present, to show how immigrants have shaped our nation.

SUN 2

Julia Phillips

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author of Disappearing Earth, a finalist in 2019 for the National Book Award, will read as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free

TUES 4

Online Privacy and Your Data

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to secure your personal information and data and protect your privacy.

WED 5

Writing Workshop

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Susan Wallach will use the Amherst Writers and Artists method to lead a workshop about taking inspiration from nature. Cost: $65 ($60 members)

WED 5

Come Write In

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This weekly writer’s workshop is open to anyone working on or starting a project. Register online.

THURS 6

Inner Resources for Collective Action in Climate Chaos

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this webinar, Jamie Bristow, co-director of the Mindfulness Initiative, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, a founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss how to be compassionate and present as we move into an era of climate consequences.

SAT 8

The Stone Chambers of Mead Farm

CARMEL

10 a.m. Mead Farm

1090 Route 52 | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about three mysterious areas of the landscape and hypotheses about how they came to be during this hike organized by the Putnam History Museum. Register online. Cost: $15

MUSIC

SAT 1

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org

Performers will include Sisters in Spirit of the Hudson Valley, The New Stars of Harmony, Andreas Humpert, the Mid-Hudson Chinese Christian Church Choir, Tashan Pearse and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Praise Dance Team. Cost: $20 ($15 students, seniors, military)

SAT 1

String Busters

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Ed Spallina will play acoustic Americana and bluegrass in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20

SAT 1

Daniel Kelly Jazz Trio

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The pianist and composer will perform with his band as part of the Depot’s cabaret series. Cost: $25

SAT 1

Matt Mitchell, Kim Cass & Kate Gentile

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | mattkimkate.bpt.me

As part of the Eluysium Furnace Works series, the contemporary musicians will play compositions and perform improvisational works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 1

Royal Scam

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Steely Dan tribute band will perform the band’s hits and crowd pleasers. Cost: $27.50 to $39.55

SAT 1

Stephane Wrembel & Django Experiment

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will perform Shades of Django. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 1

Bad Tide

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The surf and garage rock band will play with Trauma Cat.

SUN 2

Song of the Quarry

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812

visitmanitoga.org

Shakuhachi players Thomas Ryuraku Hack, Adam Robinson, and Nora Noraku Suggs will perform traditional and experimental compositions inspired by the Quarry Pool and the trails. Cost: $40 ($35 members)

SUN 2

Organ Dedication

GARRISON

3 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

Craig Williams of the West Point Cadet Chapel will perform an international program during the ceremony.

SUN 2

Parker String Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The program by Daniel Chong (violin), Ken Hamao (violin), Jessica Bodner (viola) and Kee-Hyun Kim (cello) will include works by Caroline Shaw, György Ligeti and Beethoven. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 2

Liz Callaway

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Broadway singer and actress will perform her hits from popular movies and shows as part of the Depot’s cabaret series. Cost: $25

MON 3

Lee Odom Group

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Odom will perform with Alexis Marcelo, Gervis Myles and Bryce Collinswill as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

THURS 6

Rob Scheps Core-tet

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

chapelrestoration.org

The tenor sax player will perform with his band. Cost: $25

FRI 7

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The concert will feature music from ’80s performers such as Pat Benatar, Styx, Foreigner and Joan Jett. Cost: $40 to $60

FRI 7

Tony Trischka and Robot Plane

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This newly formed bluegrass band (with a touch of Celtic and Americana) includes Trischka (banjo), Jared Engel (bass), Jacob Joliff (mandolin) and Hannah Read (vocals). Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 8

Steve Forbert & The New Renditions

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The five-piece band will perform folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 8

Chris Cochrane and John Thayer

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The duo will perform music from its new release, Excavation.

SUN 9

WeeFree Strings

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

chapelrestoration.org

The Afro-Modernist group includes violist and composer Melanie Dyer, violinists Charles Burnham and Gwen Laster, cellist Alexander Waterman, bassist Ken Filiano and percussionist Michael Wimberly. Donations welcome. Free

CIVIC

TUES 4

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 5

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 6

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com