Halloween Fun

SAT 29
Boo at the Zoo
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
There will be activities throughout the day, including pumpkin decorating, crafts, games and face-painting. Children are welcome to come in costume.
SAT 29
I SPY Scavenger Hunt
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | hhnm.org
845-534-5506 x204
Register to enjoy this hunt on the trails. Cost: $10 (free ages 2 and younger)
SAT 29
Hocus Pocus Parade
BEACON
2 p.m. Main Street
Line up at the Welcome Center for a walk to the Roundhouse, where there will be drinks, treats and music waiting. The rain date is SUN 30.
SAT 29
28th Annual Parade
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
Line up on the church lawn in costume. Pets welcome. The parade will proceed west on Main Street to the bandstand at the riverfront.
SAT 29
Undead Bazaar: Carnival of Terror
BEACON
6 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane
This adult event will include live music, a DJ, costume contest and an oddities exhibit, sideshow and funhouse.
SAT 29
The Wolfman
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St.
chapelrestoration.org
At this screening of the 1941 film, Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell and his production company, PsychoClan, will provide an immersive experience with organ music and appearances by a Wolfman. Also SUN 30. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Green With Hunger
BEACON
7:30 p.m. High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform a play about the Wicked Witch of the West adapted by a local horror writer, Meghan Arcuri, from her short story of the same name. Also SUN 30. Cost: $5
SAT 29
An Evening of the Macabre
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Annalyse McCoy, Twinkle Burke, Dimitri Archip, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford, Ryan Dunn and Frits Zernike will read parts of “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Raven” and other tales by Edgar Allan Poe. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 29
Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Apoca-Lips Cast will lead the audience engagement during this 1975 cult classic starring Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Meat Loaf. Cost: $12
SUN 30
Kids’ Dance Party
BEACON
11 a.m. – Noon. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Costumes encouraged.
SUN 30
HorrorShow
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
The annual film festival concludes with Trick ’R Treat (2007). Cost: $10
MON 31
Trunk or Treat
COLD SPRING
3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Haldane High School
15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
Members of the Class of 2023 will decorate the trunks of their cars for trick or treating as a fundraiser for senior class events. Cost: $5 per child
MON 31
Spookytown
COLD SPRING
4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge
Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick or treat.