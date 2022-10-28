Halloween Fun

SAT 29

Boo at the Zoo

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

There will be activities throughout the day, including pumpkin decorating, crafts, games and face-painting. Children are welcome to come in costume.

SAT 29

I SPY Scavenger Hunt

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | hhnm.org

845-534-5506 x204

Register to enjoy this hunt on the trails. Cost: $10 (free ages 2 and younger)

SAT 29

Hocus Pocus Parade

BEACON

2 p.m. Main Street

Line up at the Welcome Center for a walk to the Roundhouse, where there will be drinks, treats and music waiting. The rain date is SUN 30.

SAT 29

28th Annual Parade

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

Line up on the church lawn in costume. Pets welcome. The parade will proceed west on Main Street to the bandstand at the riverfront.

SAT 29

Undead Bazaar: Carnival of Terror

BEACON

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane

This adult event will include live music, a DJ, costume contest and an oddities exhibit, sideshow and funhouse.

SAT 29

The Wolfman

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St.

chapelrestoration.org

At this screening of the 1941 film, Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell and his production company, PsychoClan, will provide an immersive experience with organ music and appearances by a Wolfman. Also SUN 30. Cost: $20

SAT 29

Green With Hunger

BEACON

7:30 p.m. High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform a play about the Wicked Witch of the West adapted by a local horror writer, Meghan Arcuri, from her short story of the same name. Also SUN 30. Cost: $5

SAT 29

An Evening of the Macabre

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Annalyse McCoy, Twinkle Burke, Dimitri Archip, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford, Ryan Dunn and Frits Zernike will read parts of “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Raven” and other tales by Edgar Allan Poe. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 29

Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Apoca-Lips Cast will lead the audience engagement during this 1975 cult classic starring Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Meat Loaf. Cost: $12



SUN 30

Kids’ Dance Party

BEACON

11 a.m. – Noon. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Costumes encouraged.

SUN 30

HorrorShow

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

The annual film festival concludes with Trick ’R Treat (2007). Cost: $10

MON 31

Trunk or Treat

COLD SPRING

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Haldane High School

15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

Members of the Class of 2023 will decorate the trunks of their cars for trick or treating as a fundraiser for senior class events. Cost: $5 per child

MON 31

Spookytown

COLD SPRING

4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge

Children ages 5 and younger are invited to trick or treat.