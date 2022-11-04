Now in its third year, The Current’s Halloween Costume Contest has become one of our favorite things to come out of 2020. We asked readers to submit photos of themselves or their children and pets in costume — and we corralled others before the Cold Spring parade on Oct. 29. Here are some of the most memorable efforts.

Our guest judges had a hard time choosing the winners in six categories — these masters of Halloween spirit will receive an annual membership to The Current and a year’s worth of bragging rights. Thank you to everyone who entered, and to our judges: Johanna Reinhardt, director of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, and Stephanie Montesanto, head of youth services at the Howland Public Library in Beacon.