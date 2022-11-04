Now in its third year, The Current’s Halloween Costume Contest has become one of our favorite things to come out of 2020. We asked readers to submit photos of themselves or their children and pets in costume — and we corralled others before the Cold Spring parade on Oct. 29. Here are some of the most memorable efforts.
Our guest judges had a hard time choosing the winners in six categories — these masters of Halloween spirit will receive an annual membership to The Current and a year’s worth of bragging rights. Thank you to everyone who entered, and to our judges: Johanna Reinhardt, director of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, and Stephanie Montesanto, head of youth services at the Howland Public Library in Beacon.
WINNER! Best of 2022: The Austin-Mallue Family (Lorielle Mallue, Henry Austin-Mallue, Susan Austin)
Amaryllis Rubino-Vigar
Cara Patricia Ault, six weeks old
Sol Delfi-Hernandez
Frankie Darnell (Rainbow Fish)
Teddy Conway and Isidora Malahy
WINNER! Baby: Isidora “Elvis” Malahy, 8 months
Nick, Benjamin, Sara, Mike, Anthony, Stephanie
Welcome to Jurassic Park! Mark Stochmal as Mr DNA, Michele McNally as John Hammond, Jared Rutherford as Alan Grant, Liliana Rutherford-Whitton as a fearsome triceratops, Jen Whitton as Ellie Sattler
The Vergara family (Charlie, Elias, Oliver, Hazel and Emily)
The Bailey Family
Jenny, Josh, Avi & Neta Kaplan
Juliet Strong, Dan Vatsky and Sierra Strong-Vatsky
Colin, Teddy and Judah Nagel-Wright
The Glover Family
Erin, Brent and Wendell Tomer
“The end of the dinosaurs,” a joint effort representing the Hall/Brotherhood, Spencer, McMahon, Shapiro and Schiller families of Garrison and Cold Spring.
Ernesto Arreguin & family
Charmaine and Caleb
WINNER! Family: The Schick Family
Jamie Robins, Julie Pearson, and baby Florence
Russon Danicich and Scout
Nico Lagerman
James Barrett
Karen Kapoor
Melissa Carlton and Sylvia Wallin
Breakneck Bigfoot and coworker, sent by Brian Rubino
Adam Santagata and his girlfriend, The Mask
WINNER! Funniest: Lauren, Simon, and Lucas Groth
Guillermo and Una
Willie the Rooster
Amy, the local skunk
WINNER! Pet: Oliver Longo, a King Charles Cavalier