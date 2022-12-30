Around Town (Photos)

STILL GIVING — Two older Beacon residents volunteer weekly at the food pantry run by St. Andrew & St. Luke’s Church. Kitty Stager, who turned 90 this month and is always coiffed and nicely dressed, packs groceries on Fridays. Tom “Skip” Skipworth, a lifelong resident who turns 91 in February and was known in his younger days for his baseball prowess, comes by on Saturdays to assist with distribution. To join them, call 845-831-1369. The pantry is open from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays at 15 South Ave. (Photos by Allen Alter)

SNOW PATROL — Eight highway crew members from the Dutchess County Department of Public Works left Poughkeepsie for Buffalo on Tuesday (Dec. 27) with front-end loaders and dump trucks to help dig out from a series of blizzards that have buried Erie County. Four county public safety dispatchers also headed to Buffalo on Thursday to assist. (Photo provided)

Most festive

Best lawn display

Most traditional

Most Magical Overall (Second-year winner)

WINNING DECOR — For the second year, the Nelsonville Elf handed out nutcrackers for the best Christmas lights. (Photos provided)