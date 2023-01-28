Haldane Boys Hold On in Battle of the Tunnel

Defeats Beacon in annual game to keep trophy

The annual Battle of the Tunnel game between the Haldane and Beacon boys’ basketball was competitive throughout, with the Blue Devils finally pulling away in the final minutes to win, 77-65.

In the girls’ Battle of the Tunnel, played on Thursday (Jan. 26), Beacon took back the trophy from Haldane, winning 44-27.

The Current will have full coverage soon but here are photos from the boys’ game, including a shot of Matteo Cervone at the free-throw line scoring his 1,000th career point, and a highlights video by Jeff McDaniel.

Battles of the Tunnel Boys’

2020 @ Haldane

Beacon 60, Haldane 57

2021 @ Haldane

Haldane 70, Beacon 55

2022 @ Beacon

Haldane 53, Beacon 39

2023 @ Haldane

Haldane 77, Beacon 65 Girls’

2021 @ Haldane

Beacon 47, Haldane 30

2021 @ Haldane

Beacon 44, Haldane 36

2022 @ Beacon

Haldane 36, Beacon 35

2023 @ Beacon

Beacon 44, Haldane 27







Video by Jeff McDaniel

