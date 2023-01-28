Haldane Boys Hold On in Battle of the Tunnel

Defeats Beacon in annual game to keep trophy
The annual Battle of the Tunnel game between the Haldane and Beacon boys’ basketball was competitive throughout, with the Blue Devils finally pulling away in the final minutes to win, 77-65.
In the girls’ Battle of the Tunnel, played on Thursday (Jan. 26), Beacon took back the trophy from Haldane, winning 44-27.
The Current will have full coverage soon but here are photos from the boys’ game, including a shot of Matteo Cervone at the free-throw line scoring his 1,000th career point, and a highlights video by Jeff McDaniel.
Battles of the Tunnel
Boys’
2020 @ Haldane
Beacon 60, Haldane 57
2021 @ Haldane
Haldane 70, Beacon 55
2022 @ Beacon
Haldane 53, Beacon 39
2023 @ Haldane
Haldane 77, Beacon 65
Girls’
2021 @ Haldane
Beacon 47, Haldane 30
2021 @ Haldane
Beacon 44, Haldane 36
2022 @ Beacon
Haldane 36, Beacon 35
2023 @ Beacon
Beacon 44, Haldane 27
Video by Jeff McDaniel