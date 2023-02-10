Putnam Hospital Resumes Delivering Babies

Renovated birthing center reopens

The Putnam Hospital in Carmel has reopened its birthing center, which suspended services in March 2022 after CareMount said its physicians would no longer deliver babies at the hospital.

Nuvance Health, which runs the hospital, said on Feb. 1 that the newly renovated, 12,000-square-foot center has seven private patient rooms, two on-call suites, operating and scrub rooms and a nursery.

A $500,000 state grant secured by state Sen. Peter Harckham, $250,000 from the Kearney Realty and Development Group and $250,000 from the Putnam Community Foundation underwrote the renovations.

Along with obstetricians and gynecologists from Nuvance Health, the center is staffed with specialists from New York Children’s Medical Providers Services and the Ob Hospitalist Group.