Beacon Accepting Grant Applications

Open to nonprofits, community groups

The City of Beacon is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Investment Program from city-based nonprofit and community organizations. The $20,000 in funding is designed to support projects or initiatives that enhance the city’s “quality of place” and/or address critical needs.

It includes programs and services in the areas of the arts, culture, history, recreation, environment, health, public safety and other human services. Grant requests can be between $1,000 and $10,000 per organization.

See bit.ly/beacon-city-grant. The deadline is April 7.