Dutchess Holding Forum on Developmental Disabilities

Input sought on programs, services for next year

Dutchess County is hosting a public forum on resources and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) on March 28 as part of the creation of its service plan for 2024.

Residents living in the IDD community, and their families and caregivers will be able to provide feedback during the forum, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in-person at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie, and virtually.

Speakers from the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and the county’s Department of Emergency Response will also provide an overview of current services and answer questions.

Registration is required at dutchessny.gov/forumcomments. Residents can also submit comments at the webpage, fax them to 845-486-3448 or mail: Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Forum, 85 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.