Hastings Center Names President

Staff By |

Bioethics professor to succeed Mildred Solomon

Ravitsky

Ravitsky

Vardit Ravitsky will succeed Mildred Solomon as president of the Hastings Center in Garrison, the think tank’s board announced March 29.

Ravitsky is a professor of bioethics at the University of Montreal, a senior lecturer at the Harvard Medical School and a fellow at the Hastings Center and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. 

Born and raised in Jerusalem, Ravitsky holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the Sorbonne University, a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of New Mexico and a doctorate in philosophy with a specialization in bioethics from Bar-Ilan University.

She will take over on Sept. 1 for Solomon, who is stepping down after 11 years. 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.