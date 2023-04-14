The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Highland Lights
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also SUN 16.
SAT 15
Art Yard Sale
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Compass Arts
333 Fishkill Ave. | compassarts.org
Find new and lightly used art supplies; proceeds will support art-activity tables at community events.
MON 17
Home Solar
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
Find out the benefits and costs of installing solar panels.
SAT 22
Card and Comics Show
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
More than 20 vendors will be selling sports and non-sports cards, wax packs, slabs, junk, Pokémon, comic books, omnis, trades, sets and die-casts. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)
SUN 23
Handmade & Vintage Market
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dozens of dealers will be selling clothing, horror goodies, retro video games, dead formats, jewelry, records and toys. Presented by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 15
Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn to edit and expand entries in the popular online encyclopedia, with a focus on the environmental contributions of Beacon residents. Registration requested.
SAT 15
Ronit Plank
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Plank will read from her collection of short stories, Home is a Made Up Place, and discuss the book with Kathy Curto, author of Not for Nothing: Glimpses into a Jersey Girlhood.
TUES 18
Confront Climate Change in a Perfect Moral Storm
GARRISON
3 p.m. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org
In this event, cosponsored by The Hastings Center and the University of Cincinnati Center for Public Engagement with Science, philosophers from Penn State, the University of Washington and the New School for Social Research will discuss whether ethicists have been asleep at the wheel in protecting planetary health. Register online. Free
TUES 18
Jews Don’t Count
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this Community Read program, anyone 16 years or older can join a discussion of this history of antisemitism by British author David Baddiel.
WED 19
Cemetery Walking Tour
NELSONVILLE
11 a.m. Cold Spring Cemetery
15-61 Peekskill Road | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this program, organized by Putnam County libraries, Amy Campanaro will share the history of the cemetery and notable people buried there. Register online.
WED 19
Helene Stapinski
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Mama Roux
96 Broadway | splitrockbks.com
Stapinski will discuss her book, The American Way, A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman and Marilyn Monroe, co-written with Bonnie Siegler, whose grandfather, Jules Schulback, captured the iconic footage of Marilyn Monroe’s windblown white dress flying up around her, among other scenes.
THURS 20
New York Cider
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive
845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org
Learn about New York’s history of apple growing and the development of a cider industry that now has more than 125 makers. Scott Ramsey, director of the New York Cider Association, and Elizabeth Ryan (below), the producer of Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider, will lead the presentation.
FRI 21
History Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This guided hike will focus on the 1960s environmental movement. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SUN 23
Crafting Freedom
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | Boscobel.org
Historian Allison Robinson will discuss Thomas Commeraw, a free Black potter who lived in the 18th century and whose work is on display at the New-York Historical Society. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, discount for members)
SUN 23
A Jewish Family’s Century in Shanghai
GARRISON
6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-265-3040
desmondfishlibrary.org/jewsofchina
Ester Benjamin Shifren, the author of Hiding in a Cave of Trunks, will discuss her family’s and her own experiences in China and their internment during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai and forced relocation to Hong Kong and then Israel. This program for Holocaust Remembrance Day is sponsored by the Desmond-Fish, Butterfield and Howland libraries and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue.
Register online.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 15
stanley brouwn
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Selected works by the conceptual artist, curated by Jordan Carter, will be on display in coordination with a solo show at the Art Institute of Chicago.
SAT 15
Arte Povera and the Baroque
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
In “The Evolution of National Identity,” the third of a four-part lecture series, Laura Petican will discuss select pieces to explore how the past is treated by artists in this post-war movement.
SAT 15
Imagination & The Machine
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This exhibit of 12 automaton sculptures and pencil drawings, curated by Roger Phillips and Sara Carbone, will be on view through May 28.
SAT 22
Three of a Kind
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St. | 347-743-4655
hollandtunnelgallery.com
The gallery will present works by Gemma Kahng, Julie Lindell and Jacques Roch. Through June 4.
SAT 22
Beacon High School Show
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com
In this annual exhibit, student artists will share their work.
SAT 22
Provenance
NEWBURGH
4 – 7 p.m. Visitor Center
233 Liberty St. | visitorcenter.space
This group show, which continues through June 3, includes pieces by Mia Wright-Ross, Soull Ogun, Patricia Orpilla, Sagarika Sundraram and Sophia De Jesus-Sabella.
SUN 23
Open Studio Day
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The 2023 artists-in-residence Azuki Furuya (Japan) and Adelisa Selimbasic (Bosnia/Italy) will share and discuss the work they are creating in Beacon.
SUN 23
Tony Moore
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss his exhibit, Eternal Becoming, which includes ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.”
MUSIC
SAT 15
Concert Fundraiser
COLD SPRING
6 – 10 p.m. St. Mary’s
bit.ly/apppp-fundraiser
This fundraiser for the newly created Animals Planet and People Protection Forum will include live music from Ed from Space (below), Strawberry Blonde and DJ Wolfy, food and drinks and a silent auction. Cost: $10 or $20 (ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 15
Angelica Sanchez
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s
15 South Ave. | sanchez.bpt.me
The pianist and composer will play music from her latest jazz release, Sparkle Beings. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 15
The Wailers
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The reggae legends will play music from their new release, One World, as well as songs from their time with Bob Marley. Cost: $32 to $50
SUN 16
Inbal Segev and Juho Pohjonen
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The program by Segev (cello) and Pohjonen (piano), which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will include sonatas by Bach, Beethoven and Grieg. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 16
Soo Bae, Mia Chung and Charles Neidich
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Bae (cello), Chung (piano) and Neidich (clarinet) will perform works by Louise Farrenc, Shulamit Ran, Guillaume Connesson and Johannes Brahms. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 21
Jim Messina
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The musician and producer has worked with and been part of bands such as Buffalo Springfield, Kenny Loggins and Poco, as well as having a decades-long solo career. He will play songs from his latest release, In The Groove. Cost: $30 to $47
SAT 22
Stillhouse Junkies
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The trio’s musical styles include bluegrass, roots, blues, funk and swing. Cost: $25
SAT 22
Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The winner in 2016 of America’s Got Talent will perform. Vanessa Racci opens.
Cost: $35 to $79
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 15
Foraging Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Farm manager Katie Speicher will identify wild edible plants in this program cohosted with Beacon Climate Action Now. Registration required.
SAT 15
21st-Century Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will discuss how to prepare your landscape to deal with climate change. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SUN 16
Nature Walk
NELSONVILLE
1:30 p.m. Pearl Street trailhead
facebook.com/nelsonvilleny
Peter Cutul will lead a guided nature walk in the Nelsonville Woods to identify plants and trees and signs of wildlife. Check Facebook for weather updates.
SUN 16
Basics of Bird Identification
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association, state parks and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host this workshop. RSVP to [email protected]. Free
THURS 20
Seining on the Hudson
BEACON
9 a.m. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave. | clarkson.edu
Clarkson University staff and volunteers will practice seining, an Indigenous tradition of fishing, to contribute data to the Hudson River almanac and the Department of Environmental Conservation. To register, email [email protected].
THURS 20
Reading the Forested Landscape
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Ecologist Tom Wessels will explain how observations and questions can reveal the dynamics and history of a forest. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 15
Poetry Games
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 7 and older can celebrate National Poetry Month by using collage, Mad Libs and other prompts anytime during library hours.
SAT 15
Parents of Anxious Children or Teens
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.
845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org
This monthly support group will be facilitated by Andrea Birch. Registration required.
THURS 20
Face Plants
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
howlandculturalcenter.org
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will make planters decorated with faces and receive soil and seeds to grow “hair” at home. Registration required.
SAT 22
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
This children’s program, sponsored by Dia:Beacon, will be led by a working artist. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
WED 19
Poetry Reading
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
To celebrate National Poetry Month, Sean Singer, Amy Holman, Mike Jurkovic, Janlori Goldman, Kristen Holt-Browning, and Natania Rosenfeld will share their work.
Cost: $10
FRI 21
Les Misérables
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the well-known musical, which is set in 19th-century France and follows a prisoner’s journey to redemption. Also SAT 22, SUN 23. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 22
Fat Talk
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Virginia Sole-Smith, a Philipstown journalist who writes about how to dismantle “fatphobia,” will discuss her latest book about parenting in a diet culture.
SAT 22
Lessons From Strangers
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
John John Brown will bring art, photos and music together to tell the stories of 14 unique characters. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 23
Spring Dance Fest
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Local dance studios and artists will present a multicultural performance. Cost: $15
CIVIC
MON 17
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 17
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 17
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 19
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov