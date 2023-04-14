The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Highland Lights

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also SUN 16.

SAT 15

Art Yard Sale

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Compass Arts

333 Fishkill Ave. | compassarts.org

Find new and lightly used art supplies; proceeds will support art-activity tables at community events.

MON 17

Home Solar

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

Find out the benefits and costs of installing solar panels.

SAT 22

Card and Comics Show

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

More than 20 vendors will be selling sports and non-sports cards, wax packs, slabs, junk, Pokémon, comic books, omnis, trades, sets and die-casts. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)

SUN 23

Handmade & Vintage Market

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dozens of dealers will be selling clothing, horror goodies, retro video games, dead formats, jewelry, records and toys. Presented by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 15

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn to edit and expand entries in the popular online encyclopedia, with a focus on the environmental contributions of Beacon residents. Registration requested.

SAT 15

Ronit Plank

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Plank will read from her collection of short stories, Home is a Made Up Place, and discuss the book with Kathy Curto, author of Not for Nothing: Glimpses into a Jersey Girlhood.

TUES 18

Confront Climate Change in a Perfect Moral Storm

GARRISON

3 p.m. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org

In this event, cosponsored by The Hastings Center and the University of Cincinnati Center for Public Engagement with Science, philosophers from Penn State, the University of Washington and the New School for Social Research will discuss whether ethicists have been asleep at the wheel in protecting planetary health. Register online. Free

TUES 18

Jews Don’t Count

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Community Read program, anyone 16 years or older can join a discussion of this history of antisemitism by British author David Baddiel.





WED 19

Cemetery Walking Tour

NELSONVILLE

11 a.m. Cold Spring Cemetery

15-61 Peekskill Road | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this program, organized by Putnam County libraries, Amy Campanaro will share the history of the cemetery and notable people buried there. Register online.

WED 19

Helene Stapinski

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Mama Roux

96 Broadway | splitrockbks.com

Stapinski will discuss her book, The American Way, A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman and Marilyn Monroe, co-written with Bonnie Siegler, whose grandfather, Jules Schulback, captured the iconic footage of Marilyn Monroe’s windblown white dress flying up around her, among other scenes.

THURS 20

New York Cider

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive

845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org

Learn about New York’s history of apple growing and the development of a cider industry that now has more than 125 makers. Scott Ramsey, director of the New York Cider Association, and Elizabeth Ryan (below), the producer of Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider, will lead the presentation.





FRI 21

History Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This guided hike will focus on the 1960s environmental movement. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SUN 23

Crafting Freedom

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | Boscobel.org

Historian Allison Robinson will discuss Thomas Commeraw, a free Black potter who lived in the 18th century and whose work is on display at the New-York Historical Society. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, discount for members)

SUN 23

A Jewish Family’s Century in Shanghai

GARRISON

6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-265-3040

desmondfishlibrary.org/jewsofchina

Ester Benjamin Shifren, the author of Hiding in a Cave of Trunks, will discuss her family’s and her own experiences in China and their internment during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai and forced relocation to Hong Kong and then Israel. This program for Holocaust Remembrance Day is sponsored by the Desmond-Fish, Butterfield and Howland libraries and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue.

Register online.



VISUAL ARTS

SAT 15

stanley brouwn

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Selected works by the conceptual artist, curated by Jordan Carter, will be on display in coordination with a solo show at the Art Institute of Chicago.

SAT 15

Arte Povera and the Baroque

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

In “The Evolution of National Identity,” the third of a four-part lecture series, Laura Petican will discuss select pieces to explore how the past is treated by artists in this post-war movement.

SAT 15

Imagination & The Machine

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This exhibit of 12 automaton sculptures and pencil drawings, curated by Roger Phillips and Sara Carbone, will be on view through May 28.

SAT 22

Three of a Kind

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St. | 347-743-4655

hollandtunnelgallery.com

The gallery will present works by Gemma Kahng, Julie Lindell and Jacques Roch. Through June 4.



SAT 22

Beacon High School Show

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com

In this annual exhibit, student artists will share their work.





SAT 22

Provenance

NEWBURGH

4 – 7 p.m. Visitor Center

233 Liberty St. | visitorcenter.space

This group show, which continues through June 3, includes pieces by Mia Wright-Ross, Soull Ogun, Patricia Orpilla, Sagarika Sundraram and Sophia De Jesus-Sabella.

SUN 23

Open Studio Day

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The 2023 artists-in-residence Azuki Furuya (Japan) and Adelisa Selimbasic (Bosnia/Italy) will share and discuss the work they are creating in Beacon.

SUN 23

Tony Moore

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss his exhibit, Eternal Becoming, which includes ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.”

MUSIC

SAT 15

Concert Fundraiser

COLD SPRING

6 – 10 p.m. St. Mary’s

bit.ly/apppp-fundraiser

This fundraiser for the newly created Animals Planet and People Protection Forum will include live music from Ed from Space (below), Strawberry Blonde and DJ Wolfy, food and drinks and a silent auction. Cost: $10 or $20 (ages 12 and younger free)





SAT 15

Angelica Sanchez

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s

15 South Ave. | sanchez.bpt.me

The pianist and composer will play music from her latest jazz release, Sparkle Beings. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 15

The Wailers

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The reggae legends will play music from their new release, One World, as well as songs from their time with Bob Marley. Cost: $32 to $50

SUN 16

Inbal Segev and Juho Pohjonen

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The program by Segev (cello) and Pohjonen (piano), which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will include sonatas by Bach, Beethoven and Grieg. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

SUN 16

Soo Bae, Mia Chung and Charles Neidich

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Bae (cello), Chung (piano) and Neidich (clarinet) will perform works by Louise Farrenc, Shulamit Ran, Guillaume Connesson and Johannes Brahms. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 21

Jim Messina

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The musician and producer has worked with and been part of bands such as Buffalo Springfield, Kenny Loggins and Poco, as well as having a decades-long solo career. He will play songs from his latest release, In The Groove. Cost: $30 to $47





SAT 22

Stillhouse Junkies

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The trio’s musical styles include bluegrass, roots, blues, funk and swing. Cost: $25

SAT 22

Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The winner in 2016 of America’s Got Talent will perform. Vanessa Racci opens.

Cost: $35 to $79





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 15

Foraging Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Farm manager Katie Speicher will identify wild edible plants in this program cohosted with Beacon Climate Action Now. Registration required.

SAT 15

21st-Century Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will discuss how to prepare your landscape to deal with climate change. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SUN 16

Nature Walk

NELSONVILLE

1:30 p.m. Pearl Street trailhead

facebook.com/nelsonvilleny

Peter Cutul will lead a guided nature walk in the Nelsonville Woods to identify plants and trees and signs of wildlife. Check Facebook for weather updates.

SUN 16

Basics of Bird Identification

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association, state parks and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host this workshop. RSVP to [email protected]. Free

THURS 20

Seining on the Hudson

BEACON

9 a.m. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave. | clarkson.edu

Clarkson University staff and volunteers will practice seining, an Indigenous tradition of fishing, to contribute data to the Hudson River almanac and the Department of Environmental Conservation. To register, email [email protected].

THURS 20

Reading the Forested Landscape

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Ecologist Tom Wessels will explain how observations and questions can reveal the dynamics and history of a forest. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 15

Poetry Games

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 7 and older can celebrate National Poetry Month by using collage, Mad Libs and other prompts anytime during library hours.

SAT 15

Parents of Anxious Children or Teens

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.

845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org

This monthly support group will be facilitated by Andrea Birch. Registration required.

THURS 20

Face Plants

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

howlandculturalcenter.org

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will make planters decorated with faces and receive soil and seeds to grow “hair” at home. Registration required.

SAT 22

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

This children’s program, sponsored by Dia:Beacon, will be led by a working artist. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

WED 19

Poetry Reading

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

To celebrate National Poetry Month, Sean Singer, Amy Holman, Mike Jurkovic, Janlori Goldman, Kristen Holt-Browning, and Natania Rosenfeld will share their work.

Cost: $10

FRI 21

Les Misérables

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the well-known musical, which is set in 19th-century France and follows a prisoner’s journey to redemption. Also SAT 22, SUN 23. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)

SAT 22

Fat Talk

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Virginia Sole-Smith, a Philipstown journalist who writes about how to dismantle “fatphobia,” will discuss her latest book about parenting in a diet culture.

SAT 22

Lessons From Strangers

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

John John Brown will bring art, photos and music together to tell the stories of 14 unique characters. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 23

Spring Dance Fest

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Local dance studios and artists will present a multicultural performance. Cost: $15

CIVIC

MON 17

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 17

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 17

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 19

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov