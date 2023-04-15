Byrne Names Emergency Commissioner

Also taps former Cold Spring mayor as deputy

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne announced April 7 that he would recommend the Legislature appoint Robert Lipton as commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services. He also said former Cold Spring Mayor Ralph Falloon had accepted an offer to become deputy commissioner.

Lipton has been leading the agency on an interim basis since Byrne took office in January. He had been deputy commissioner since 2013.

Falloon is an agency employee and longtime firefighter with the Stamford Fire Department in Connecticut. He also is a former chief of the Cold Spring Fire Co.

Lipton’s appointment requires a two-third majority vote in the Legislature, which meets May 2.