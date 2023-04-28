Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from March

Beacon officers responded to 687 calls, including 39 auto crashes and seven domestic disputes.

Wednesday, March 1

A Green Street caller reported that she was the victim of an attempted scam.

Thursday, March 2

A Main Street caller reported that used cooking oil was taken from a tank outside his establishment.

Friday, March 3

A South Brett Street caller reported missing items from his car.

An East Main Street caller reported purchasing an item from an individual online but not receiving the merchandise.

Saturday, March 4

After officers responded to Hudson Avenue for a call regarding an unwanted person, Waldron S. Levers, 55, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Monday, March 6

A Spring Valley Street caller reported that his delivery truck had been struck in a hit-and-run.

Tuesday, March 7

A caller reported harassment by an individual that she had a prior incident with.

Wednesday, March 8

A Main Street caller reported being harassed by an individual known to him. The suspect was advised to stay away from the caller.

Friday, March 10

After a traffic stop on Lafayette Avenue, Theodore J. Smith, 38, of North Carolina, was charged with second-degree aggravated operation of a vehicle.

Sunday, March 12

A St. Luke’s Place caller reported damage to her vehicles after a hit-and-run.

After officers responded to Main Street for a call regarding a missing person, Ivy P. Ocasio, 34, of Newburgh, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Tuesday, March 14

After a traffic stop on Delavan Avenue, Junita O. Fryar, 25, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Thursday, March 16

A North Walnut Street caller reported a landlord/tenant dispute.

The Beacon police joined other law-enforcement agencies in Dutchess County in a campaign to stop impaired drivers over a four-day period. Twenty-three people were arrested, including three Highlands residents charged with misdemeanor DWI: Enrique Vazquez, 40, of Beacon; Christopher O’Brien, 27, of Garrison; and Jessica Cobb, 28, of Cold Spring.

Friday, March 17

A Washington Avenue caller reported unauthorized charges to her credit card.

Saturday, March 18

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported that someone left trash next to a dumpster in the parking lot of her business. The individual was located and advised of the city code regarding illegal dumping.

After officers responded to a call regarding a fight on Fishkill Avenue, Akesha M. Gore, 50, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree assault.

Tuesday, March 21

A caller reported a lost cell phone.

Officers responded to Main Street after a call for a dispute.

Wednesday, March 22

After officers responded to a call regarding an erratic driver on Route 9D, Paula P. Roussos, 43, of New Windsor, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and possession of a forged instrument.

An East Willow Street caller reported a stolen bicycle.

Thursday, March 23

A Main Street caller reported that a package had been delivered but stolen from outside his door.

Friday, March 24

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that her car had been damaged in the parking lot of her apartment building.

Saturday, March 25

Alix T. Olson, 22, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated driving without a license after an accident on Grove Street.

Monday, March 27

A Hastings Drive caller reported money missing from her room.

Tuesday, March 28

A Sargent Avenue caller reported an unwanted person at his place of employment. The person was advised by police.

A Knevels Avenue caller reported someone driving on his lawn.