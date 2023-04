After a 16-year hiatus, the Hat Parade will return to Beacon, rain or shine, on May 7, with staging at 1 p.m. in the Churchill Street municipal parking lot, a sidewalk march up Main Street at 1:30 p.m., and judging at Dogwood at 2:30 p.m.

The event, which celebrates Beacon’s history of hat manufacturing, last took place in the late ‘aughts. The photos below, contributed by Linda Hubbard, are from the first few events.