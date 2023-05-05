Stewart Adds Flight to Faroe Islands

Seasonal service begins Aug. 22

Atlantic Airways on Aug. 22 will begin seasonal, weekly service between New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor and Vágar, the sole airport on the Faroe Islands.

Service will continue through Oct. 4, with tickets on sale beginning May 15, the airline announced. The Faroe Islands are a remote Danish territory in the North Atlantic and historically has limited air service.

The six-hour flights will leave New York on Wednesdays and return on Tuesdays. Airlines at Stewart also offer nonstop service to Iceland on Play; Florida and Myrtle Beach on Allegiant and Orlando on Frontier.