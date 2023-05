The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club hosted its 33rd annual fishing day for children and teens on May 7 at the reservoir on Fishkill Road.

Hudson Valenti, 3, caught the largest fish (a 19-inch rainbow trout) and won a 2023, 1-ounce silver eagle coin. His brother, John Valenti III, 8, won second place by catching a 14-inch rainbow trout and was presented with a soft tackle box in memory of Ed Mancari, a longtime member of the club who died recently.