Q&A: Mike Pennacchio

Mike Pennacchio recently marked his 40th year as a custodian for the Beacon City School District. The 1982 Beacon High School graduate has spent most of his career at Rombout Middle School.

Q: Back when you went to school here, in what ways was Beacon different?

A: There were a lot more buildings back then and different stores. There was a clothing store, a shoe store, a jewelry store. We don’t have those anymore.

Q: How have the students changed?

A: There are more now; there is also a larger population in Beacon and more buildings, as well.

Q: How did the pandemic affect your job?

A: We still had to maintain the building. We had a rotating schedule and only had to come in on certain days but it didn’t affect us that much.

Q: If you could travel to anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: Florida.

Q: Why Florida?

A: It’s warmer there.

Q: That’s true. What is the best part of your job?

A: It’s great working with kids. I always try to do more work, like helping them on the bus. I just like to help people.