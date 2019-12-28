Book Benefits

Garrison, Beacon libraries announce programs

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison says it will eliminate overdue fees for materials it owns as of Jan. 2, citing studies that have found fines disproportionately impact low-income households. Fees will still be accessed for lost items.

Citing revenue from a tax increase approved by Garrison residents earlier this year, the library also said it will extend its hours each week beginning Jan. 5 and open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday instead of 1 p.m. Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, the library will begin offering mobile hotspots and laptops available for checkout and expand its digital collections.

In Beacon, the Howland Public Library will launch its annual “Food for Fines” program on Jan. 2 in which patrons can reduce or eliminate outstanding late fees by donating items for local food pantries.

Donated items must be non-perishable, labeled, undamaged and unexpired, including low-sodium canned items, as well as peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken and Parmalat milk. The library will also be accepting personal-care products such as toothpaste, soap, feminine hygiene products and shampoo.

Food for Fines does not apply to fees for items that have been lost, damaged or checked out from other libraries.