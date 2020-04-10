Letter: Where is Odell?

One more thing on the COVID-19 threat: It is curious that we hear nothing from MaryEllen Odell, the Putnam county executive. Every other surrounding county — Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Westchester — has a testing site, but not Putnam. The reason is that the other counties have contracted to have sites set up.

It would seem that the county executive’s sole job at this time would be to get a testing site. How that happens is by taking action, not hoping that either the feds or the state will come in and do it for you. I have been on every Putnam County Department of Health call with officials on COVID-19 and not once has the county executive participated. We get the number of new cases, the deaths and the fact that we have no testing. There needs to be some leadership at the top and that is not happening. How is Odell spending her days?

For God’s sake, Tompkins County near Ithaca has a drive-thru testing site. Monroe County has “strike teams” deployed to do in-home testing. This is because their county executives took decisive action and coordinated with their health departments to get it done. There are resources out there; you just need to do some actual work to get them.

Richard Shea, Cold Spring

Shea is the Philipstown supervisor.