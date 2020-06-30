Renegades Season Delayed Indefinitely (Updated)

First game for team was scheduled for June 18

The New York-Penn League, which includes the Hudson Valley Renegades, announced on June 12 it was delaying the 2020 season indefinitely because of the COVID-19 shutdown. At the same time, Major League Baseball and the Players Association continue to negotiate an abbreviated season that would begin in July.

[Update: On June 30, Major League Baseball canceled the minor league season. An abbreviated, 60-game major league season will open July 23 and 24.]

The New York-Penn League, which is Class A, short-season, or the fifth of six levels in baseball’s minor leagues, said it would “continue to monitor” the situation. It canceled the All Star game usually held in late August.

The Renegades, who have played at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls for 26 years, were scheduled to open their 2020 season on June 18. The team is an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Along with the Brooklyn Cyclones, an affiliate of the Mets, it competes against teams from West Virginia, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

In mid-May, the Renegades prepared a reopening plan for games at the stadium in case the league went ahead with the season.