Dutchess Looking for Inclusion Officer

Will succeed Human Rights Commission chair

Dutchess County is seeking an Equal Employment Opportunity and Inclusion Officer position to increase the diversity of its workforce and those of 73 municipal work forces the county oversees.

The hire will succeed Jody Miller, who chairs the county’s Human Rights Commission and will focus on that position, said County Executive Marc Molinaro.

“Our goal is to foster an open and diverse work environment, at all levels of public employment, where inclusion and equity are valued,” he said. “We are looking for an individual who shares those values and will seek to remove barriers that impede civil service employment for underrepresented populations.”

The officer will be a senior-level administrator responsible for the development, coordination and implementation of diversity and inclusion initiatives. The officer is also responsible for investigating complaints of alleged job discrimination, leading the County Diversity Committee, coordinating its 55-a program and coordinating requests for accommodations related to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For a job description, see the county’s Human Resources webpage. Candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume by Aug. 7 to the Dutchess County Department of Human Resources, 22 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY or by email to dcpersonnel@dutchessny.gov.