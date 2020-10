Spirit of Beacon Parade

The 43rd annual Spirit of Beacon Day went off without a hitch on Sunday (Sept. 27) — except for the pandemic.

Social-distancing regulations forced organizers to cancel the parade and street festival, but four caravans of vehicles led by the Highway Department and representing first responders, essential and health care workers, schools and community organizations visited all local streets. Many residents decorated their homes and cheered as a caravan passed.

To view a collection of recorded performances submitted by community members, see spiritofbeacon.org.

Photos provided

DeeDee gives a wave

A porch decoration along the route

HRH Healthcare

JV Forrestal Elementary School PTSO

A student from JV Forrestal Elementary

Jim Cypher of the Beacon Lions Club with Lenny Lion

Beacon Lions Club, with Lenny

Sargent Elementary School PTO

Fareground

South Avenue Elementary School PTO

Key Food

The Highway Department led the caravans

Councilman Dan Aymar-Blair

Honoree Anthony Lassiter

Animal Rescue Foundation