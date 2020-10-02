Spirit of Beacon Parade

The 43rd annual Spirit of Beacon Day went off without a hitch on Sunday (Sept. 27) — except for the pandemic.

Social-distancing regulations forced organizers to cancel the parade and street festival, but four caravans of vehicles led by the Highway Department and representing first responders, essential and health care workers, schools and community organizations visited all local streets. Many residents decorated their homes and cheered as a caravan passed.

To view a collection of recorded performances submitted by community members, see spiritofbeacon.org.

Photos provided

