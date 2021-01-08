Space Heater Causes House Fire

Occupant able to escape

A Beacon home burned on Wednesday (Jan. 6) following a fire attributed by firefighters to a propane space heater.

A structure at 21 Ralph St. owned by Glen Karsch was damaged in a fire reported at 3:10 a.m. Beacon firefighters were on the scene for about five hours.

The occupant of the home escaped, the department said. The fire damage was limited to the first floor and front porch but there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

The department said that an investigation by Central Hudson found that its services had been disconnected years before and that the home was being heated with generators and propane heaters.

Beacon Fire Department photos

