It’s Gonna Be Cold

Beacon to open warming centers

A polar vortex forecast through Sunday morning could drop temperatures dangerously low, including as low as 15 degrees below zero in the Adirondacks.

Forecasters also are tracking a storm that could drop several inches of snow on New York if it does not move out to sea. Wind gusts across the state could reach 25 to 40 mph.

In response, the City of Beacon will open a warming center at the Recreation Center, 23 W. Center St., from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Jan. 30). The Salvation Army at 372 Main St. will also be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the weekend that includes western Dutchess County.

HOW WE REPORT