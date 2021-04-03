New York to ‘Re-Energize’ Stewart

New logo, plans for regional airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it plans to “re-energize” New York Stewart International Airport as flight volume returns to pre-pandemic levels. 

The agency, which said it has invested $37 million at the airport since 2018, on Tuesday (March 30), announced an incentive program to encourage airlines to add new routes, launched a marketing campaign (including a new logo, below) and completed a federal customs station that can process up to 400 arriving international passengers per hour. Stewart airport logo

The incentive program will waive fees and provide marketing support for airlines that begin nonstop service to new destinations, especially internationally. (The agency has entered into a joint venture with Groupe Aeroports de Paris, which operates the airports in the French capital.)

American Airlines, which offers flights to Philadelphia, will this summer add service to Savannah, Georgia; and Destin, Florida. Allegiant offers nonstop flights from the New Windsor airport to Myrtle Beach and three cities in Florida.

The Port Authority said it also plans to work with nearby attractions such as the Storm King Art Center, Resorts World Catskills, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Legoland New York to draw visitors. 

