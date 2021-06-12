Putnam Approves Settlement in Collision

I-84 crash involved sheriff’s deputy

The Putnam County Legislature on June 1 agreed to pay $15,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a Connecticut couple who claimed a sheriff’s deputy had been negligent when his patrol car collided with their Jeep in 2017.

The lawsuit had been filed in March 2019 in Putnam Supreme Court by Joseph and Judith Simeone of Torrington, Connecticut. They claimed that Deputy Eric Hayes acted in a “careless, reckless, imprudent and unlawful manner” when he pulled into the road from the shoulder on Interstate 84 near Brewster and collided with their vehicle. The county denied the allegations.