Leona Dushin (1926-2021)

Lenora Dushin

Lenora Dushin in 2010 (Photo by Michael Turton)

Leona Dushin, 95, a longtime Garrison resident, died on July 31.

She was born as Leona Margaret Christina Hauff on April 24, 1926, in White Stone, Long Island. She married Frank Dushin, with whom she had five children. He died in 2007.

Nearly 11 years ago, Michael Turton spent an afternoon with Leona at her Garrison farm in which she recounted highlights from her life.

In 1957 Leona started breeding horses and the next year established the Garrison Horse and Pony Club. In 1980 she realized her dream of becoming a teacher, initially doing substitute work in Garrison, Beacon and Westchester. She held a master’s degrees in science and another in special education.

An obituary has not yet been posted, but visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 5) at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St.

