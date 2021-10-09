Afghan Refugees Headed to New York

Feds say up to 1,143 could be resettled in state

Federal authorities said last month that as many as 1,143 Afghan refugees may be resettled in communities throughout New York state by March 31, although none are destined for the Hudson Valley.

The U.S. Department of State said it expects to relocate up to 100 refugees in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City metropolitan area, 200 in Rochester, 248 in Syracuse and 20 in Utica. About 7,500 Afghan immigrants already reside in New York state.