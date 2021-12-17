Rock Street Excavation Resumes — Legally

Michael Turton By , Reporter |
Rock Street

Work resumed this week on a Rock Street driveway that prompted complaints from neighbors. (Photo by M. Turton)

Driveway was subject of stop-work orders and lawsuit 

The excavation of a driveway at 29-31 Rock St. that had been the subject of two stop-work orders from Cold Spring and a federal lawsuit filed by the homeowner resumed earlier this week.

In a settlement reached between the village and William McComish, Cold Spring agreed to grant a permit to complete work on a driveway and a parking area, including excavation of a rock outcrop located on a steep slope. 

Mayor Kathleen Foley said the settlement required McComish to provide a safety plan and a certificate of liability insurance for the contractor. 

The village also agreed to sell McComish a small piece of property it owns adjacent to his parcel for $4 per square foot, the same rate it has charged for the sale of stoops and other small tracts to home and business owners. 

McComish had planned to build a third residence on the parcel but in 2019 withdrew a request to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance. 

In November 2020, the village building inspector issued a permit to extend a driveway and parking area. When that work began, neighbors objected, citing flying rock debris and questioning the project’s environmental impact. 

The village issued a stop-work order and referred the matter to the Historic District Review Board, which denied the permit application because of the “disruption of the rock face,” which it called “a character-defining feature” of the site.

McComish renewed excavation work in March without a permit, prompting the second stop-work order. He then sued, claiming his civil rights had been violated. The settlement was reached on July 16.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.