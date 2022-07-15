Podcast: The History Of Stone Walls

Chip Rowe, Editor

Susan Allport is the author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York. In this episode she talks with Chip Rowe about the origin and uses of these rocky ruins that crisscross New England’s landscape.

