State Closes Indian Brook Falls

Cites loss of trail and lack of parking

The state parks department has closed the trail to Indian Brook Falls in Garrison, indicating it is now a “wildlife/habitat recovery area.”

Evan Thompson, the manager of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks, said on Wednesday (July 27) that the closure will continue indefinitely.

“Over the winter, the trail to the falls was destroyed by heavy rain,” he said. “Now there is no way to reach the falls without walking through the stream, which is not only slippery and dangerous, but harmful to the stream’s ecology.”

Thompson said the parks department has considered rebuilding the trail, “but the topography of the area — steep cliffs on both sides descending into the brook — would require a major capital investment” — money he said the agency does not have.

Thompson said those conditions and the lack of parking — Philipstown in 2020 closed a small lot nearby and there is no parking allowed on Indian Brook Road — “means that the falls will not be open anytime soon. There is always the possibility that circumstances could change, but we consider the closure to be relatively permanent. We will continue to patrol the area to ensure compliance.”