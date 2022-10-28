Former Trustees Launch Write-In Campaign

Early and Murphy ask for Cold Spring votes

Two former Cold Spring trustees this week announced write-in campaigns to return to the Village Board.

Fran Murphy and Marie Early will ask voters to add their names to the Nov. 8 ballot.

There are two open seats on the five-member Village Board, held by Laura Bozzi and Tweeps Woods. Both incumbents filed nominating petitions with the Putnam County Board of Elections by the May deadline and will appear on the ballot.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26) Early and Murphy issued a statement, which read, in part:

“During our seven years on the Village Board, we shared a strong work ethic and, with the rest of the board, accomplished much. Our hope was that the new administration would carry on the work we were so close to finishing.

“Unfortunately, this hasn’t happened. This is incredibly disappointing. The year off has re-energized us and we need to complete what we started. Village residents will now have a choice.”

The former trustees are being assisted by former Mayor Dave Merandy, who, in June 2021, dropped out of what would have been a three-way mayoral race. Early also dropped out, and Murphy did not seek re-election.

The other three seats on the Village Board, held by Mayor Kathleen Foley and Trustees Cathryn Fadde and Eliza Starbuck, will be on the ballot in 2023.

Woods was elected in November 2021 to complete the final year of the 2-year term of Heidi Bender, who was elected in 2020 but resigned. Woods had earlier been appointed by Merandy to complete the first year of Bender’s term.

Bozzi was appointed in May to replace Joe Curto, who resigned, citing health reasons. He had been appointed to fill Foley’s trustee seat after she was elected mayor.

The two seats on the Nov. 8 ballot are for full, 2-year terms. To assist voters, The Current plans to ask each of the four candidates for responses to three questions and will publish their answers next week.

Michael Turton contributed reporting.