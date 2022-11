Expands Putnam Valley preserve

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust said on Nov. 17 it had purchased a 43-acre property adjoining the Granite Mountain Preserve in Putnam Valley.

The land contains wetlands, a portion of Oscawana Brook, vernal pools and intermittent streams, said HHLT. It also sits in an aquifer protection zone.

HHLT opened the Granite Mountain Preserve in 2017 after buying three parcels with 358 acres. It expanded the preserve to 400 acres in 2018.