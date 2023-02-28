Around Town (Photos)









CELEBRATING WASHINGTON — Alan Whitney, portraying an adjutant from the 4th Connecticut Regiment, and his wife, Laurie, dressed as a junior officer’s spouse, were part of the general’s birthday celebration this past weekend at Washington’s Headquarters in Newburgh. The historic site dates to 1782, the final year of the Revolutionary War, when Washington lived there while commanding the Continental Army. John Koopman, who shares Washington’s height and build, portrayed him. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

PUPPY STAR — Bea, who is deaf and came to the Animal Rescue Foundation shelter in Beacon with her sister, was one of the featured players in Puppy Bowl XIX that took place on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12) and was broadcast on Animal Planet. The event this year included 122 puppies from 67 shelters, including 11 such as Bea with special needs. (Photo by Elias Weiss Friedman)

ICY JUMP — The 25th annual “polar bear plunge” took place on Feb. 18 at Camp Mariah in Fishkill to raise money for the Special Olympics. The 58 teams and 708 participants, such as the nine above who locked arms to steel themselves, leaped into the lake in groups over seven hours. The event raised $250,000, including $6,000 from members of the Cold Spring Fire Co. The air temperature was a balmy 35 degrees. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SENATOR VISIT — Rob Rolison, the former Poughkeepsie mayor who was elected to the state Senate in November, visited Beacon High School on Feb. 17 to speak with students about civic participation. (Photo by Una Hoppe)