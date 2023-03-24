State Bill Would Expand Permit Parking

Legislation would add 20 streets in Cold Spring

State Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, has introduced legislation that would add 20 streets to the list where Cold Spring can institute a residential parking permit system.

Levenberg said the village’s plan to place meters on Main Street and the opening of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will push more visitors to side streets.

Under state law, Cold Spring could only issue residential permits on Main, New, West, Fish and Market streets; Northern and Railroad avenues; Kemble Avenue from Main Street to Wall Street; and Church, Cross, Furnace, Garden, Haldane, High, Rock and Stone streets.

Levenberg’s bill would add Main Street from the Metro-North tracks to Parsonage Street; Benedict Road, Fishkill Avenue and Grandview Terrace; and Academy, B, Cherry, and East and West Belvedere streets.

It would also add Locust Ridge, Maple Terrace and Whitehall Place; Marion, Mountain and Paulding avenues; and Hamilton, Orchard, Parrott, Parsonage and Pine streets.