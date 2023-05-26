Full House

A group of women performed The Vagina Monologues, by Eve Ensler (a Hudson Valley resident now known as V), at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on May 19 as an encore to a sold-out March show. Directed by Marjorie Lewit, the performance included Lisa Andretta, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Najah Muhammed, Carole Penner, Pam Prtizker-Ridley, KerryAnne Wolfe and Gracelyn Woods.
Thanks for the beautiful photos. Just a minor correction: That wasn’t a “group of women” — it was a team of professional actors led by Shane Bly Killoran, founder of Hit House Creative and a professional dramaturg, producer and director, and the encore performance was part of the upcoming Beacon LitFest. Thanks again for the shout-out!