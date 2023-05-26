Full House

A group of women performed The Vagina Monologues, by Eve Ensler (a Hudson Valley resident now known as V), at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on May 19 as an encore to a sold-out March show. Directed by Marjorie Lewit, the performance included Lisa Andretta, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Najah Muhammed, Carole Penner, Pam Prtizker-Ridley, KerryAnne Wolfe and Gracelyn Woods.























