More Awards for The Current

Reporters for The Current recently received regional and national awards.

Brian PJ Cronin won the Rollin M. “Pete” McCommons Award for Distinguished Community Journalism given annually by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia for his 2021 series, Hunger in the Highlands. He traveled to Athens, Georgia, to accept the award.

The New York City chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists named Cronin’s series, The Challenge for Churches, as the best reporting in 2022 by a newspaper with a circulation under 100,000. Cronin was also a finalist for his series, Trails (Too) Well Traveled.

Leonard Sparks was among the 12 winners of a Golden Quill award for editorial writing given annually by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors for his Reporter’s Notebook, The COVID Shrug, published in May 2022.