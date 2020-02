What’s your favorite Oscar-winning film, and how could the awards be improved?

“Moonlight [2017]. It needs more diversity in filmmakers — women and people of color.” ~Robby Anderson, Beacon

“Moonstruck [1988]. Hold the awards on Saturday night for people who have to get up early Monday.” ~Ali Verdicchio, Cold Spring

“Lawrence of Arabia [1963]. Add a Best Comedy category.” ~David Marzollo, Cold Spring