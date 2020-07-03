Editor’s Notebook: 10 Years Young

A decade go, tomorrow, a new venture on Main Street in Cold Spring was unveiled: a news site called Philipstown Dot Info.

Its driving force was Gordon Stewart, a corporate executive, former vice president at the American Stock Exchange and former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter. He had moved full-time to Garrison from New York City with his wife and daughter three years earlier.

The first articles posted on July 4, 2010, covered an ongoing rezoning debate in Philipstown and upcoming hearings on Main Street parking and composting toilets. A story posted two days later profiled The Slambovian Circus of Dreams. (Michael Turton this week follows up with the band.) Anyone who stopped by the office that hot day was offered a Philipstown.info bumper sticker and T-shirt.

Nearly two years later, Gordon decided Philipstown.info should have a weekly print edition. He called it The Paper. It launched on June 1, 2012, with the banner headline, “Bridge Snarl Ends This Month.” The paper immediately began to win state and national awards — more than 80 so far.

After 10 years, 15,768 stories, 9,008 online comments and 421 weekly issues, we are grateful to be here. We hope we have built on Gordon’s gift to his new community.