Calls for Artists

Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, has issued a call for entries for the 39th annual Congressional Art Competition. The deadline for submissions to his office in Newburgh is 5 p.m. on April 30.

Last year’s winner in the 18th District was a Haldane senior, Anneke Chan, whose work is now on display in the U.S. Capitol.

All artwork submitted will appear on Maloney’s Facebook page from May 3 to 7. Local judges will pick a winner. For details, see bit.ly/2021-congressional-art.

Pandemic Experiences

The Southeast Museum on April 8 announced a partnership with the Putnam Arts Council to organize an exhibit about the experiences of county residents during the pandemic through art and oral history.

Email [email protected] for guidelines. The deadline is June 1. The exhibit will open simultaneously at the Southeast Museum in Brewster and the Belle Levine Art Center in Mahopac from July 10 to Aug. 15.

ArtQuake

The Garrison Art Center has issued a call for artists ages 5 to 17 to submit for its first show of kinetic and optical art.

ArtQuake is scheduled for May 8 to 16. The works must move naturally, be human-powered or give the illusion of movement through optical illusion. See garrisonartcenter.org for details. The deadline is Saturday (April 24).