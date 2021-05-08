Start Reading Now

May book club selections

Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.
The Painted Veil, by W. Somerset Maugham
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Meeting outdoors (rain date WED 12)

Reading with Writers
WED 12, 7 P.M.
The Path of Least Resistance, by Robert Fritz
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.

Butterfield Book Club
MON 17, 7 P.M.
American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring (Via Zoom)
Email [email protected]

Graphic Novel Book Club (for Adults)
TUES 18, 7 P.M.
Shortcomings, by Adrian Tomine
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.

History Book Club
THURS 20, 7 P.M.
The Years of Lyndon Johnson: The Path to Power, by Robert Caro
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club
THURS 27, 7:30 P.M.
The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett
Online location visible to members
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

