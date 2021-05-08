Start Reading Now

May book club selections

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.

The Painted Veil, by W. Somerset Maugham

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Meeting outdoors (rain date WED 12)

Reading with Writers

WED 12, 7 P.M.

The Path of Least Resistance, by Robert Fritz

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 17, 7 P.M.

American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring (Via Zoom)

Email [email protected]

Graphic Novel Book Club (for Adults)

TUES 18, 7 P.M.

Shortcomings, by Adrian Tomine

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

History Book Club

THURS 20, 7 P.M.

The Years of Lyndon Johnson: The Path to Power, by Robert Caro

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 27, 7:30 P.M.

The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett

Online location visible to members

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.