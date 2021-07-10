Philipstown Swears In New Board Member

Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong By , Reporter |

Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea (left) administers the oath of office to Jason Angell. Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong

Jason Angell replaces Mike Leonard

Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea administered the oath of office on Thursday (July 8) to Jason Angell, whom the Town Board named to fill the vacancy created by the resignation in June of Mike Leonard.

Angell, a candidate in the November election for a full, four-year term on the board, was joined at the ceremony by his wife Jocelyn Apicello, daughter Seneca Angell, and son Evan Angell.

Angell cited his experience with the Philipstown Trails Committee and efforts with the Philipstown Aging at Home group, recently formed to assist elder residents, as experiences that prepared him for the Town Board.

“I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he said after the meeting.

 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.