Philipstown Swears In New Board Member

Jason Angell replaces Mike Leonard

Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea administered the oath of office on Thursday (July 8) to Jason Angell, whom the Town Board named to fill the vacancy created by the resignation in June of Mike Leonard.

Angell, a candidate in the November election for a full, four-year term on the board, was joined at the ceremony by his wife Jocelyn Apicello, daughter Seneca Angell, and son Evan Angell.

Angell cited his experience with the Philipstown Trails Committee and efforts with the Philipstown Aging at Home group, recently formed to assist elder residents, as experiences that prepared him for the Town Board.

“I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he said after the meeting.