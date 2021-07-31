Howland Center Will Get Once-Over

Preservation League provides $10K grant

The Preservation League of New York State announced on Monday (July 26) that it had awarded a $10,000 grant to the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon to help fund a report on the condition of its historic building at 477 Main St.

Dedicated on Aug. 5, 1872, and named for Joseph Howland, the building began its life as the city library. The architect was Howland’s brother-in-law, Richard Morris Hunt, who also designed Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina; Marble House and The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island; and the façade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The grant will allow architect Jeff Wilkinson to prepare a list of what is needed for preservation and estimated costs. The cultural center is planning events for 2022 to mark the building’s 150th anniversary.